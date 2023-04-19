JMP Securities Reiterates Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 276.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics is $18.06. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 276.25% from its latest reported closing price of $4.80.

The projected annual revenue for Allogene Therapeutics is $4MM, an increase of 1,539.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 126K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 51,051.46% over the last quarter.

Capital Impact Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 46.79% over the last quarter.

PJARX - SmallCap Value Fund II R-3 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 57.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 54.20% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 144.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 77.89% over the last quarter.

FALCX - Strategic Advisers Large Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 8.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.22%, an increase of 27.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 125,180K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Allogene Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

