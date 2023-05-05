JMP Securities Reiterates ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, JMP Securities reiterated coverage of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACRES Commercial Realty is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 74.44% from its latest reported closing price of 8.04.

The projected annual revenue for ACRES Commercial Realty is 75MM, an increase of 20.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACRES Commercial Realty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACR is 0.04%, an increase of 37.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 2,108K shares. The put/call ratio of ACR is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 758K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 10.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 144K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 93K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACR by 18.44% over the last quarter.

ACRES Commercial Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top US markets.

