JMP Securities Maintains Vroom (VRM) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.53% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vroom is 1.90. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 136.53% from its latest reported closing price of 0.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vroom is 1,445MM, a decrease of 25.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vroom. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 19.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRM is 0.18%, an increase of 827.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.38% to 40,005K shares. The put/call ratio of VRM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Antara Capital holds 5,178K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,332K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nisa Investment Advisors holds 3,777K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 3,052K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2,500K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vroom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform designed to offer a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The company's scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and at-home pick-up and delivery. Vroom is based in New York and Houston and also operates the Texas Direct Auto brand.

See all Vroom regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.