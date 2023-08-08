JMP Securities Maintains Viant Technology Inc - (DSP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Viant Technology Inc - (NASDAQ:DSP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology Inc - is 6.22. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 35.85% from its latest reported closing price of 4.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology Inc - is 195MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.02%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.26% to 9,027K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 6.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 953K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,347K shares, representing a decrease of 41.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 25.29% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 803K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 754K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 56.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 137.60% over the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 696K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 666K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 30.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 30.05% over the last quarter.

Viant Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.