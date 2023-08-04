JMP Securities Maintains Upwork (UPWK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upwork is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of 14.38.

The projected annual revenue for Upwork is 744MM, an increase of 14.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upwork. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPWK is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 113,475K shares. The put/call ratio of UPWK is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,576K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,150K shares, representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 10.10% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,565K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,150K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,916K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,841K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 5,481K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares, representing an increase of 23.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 19.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,570K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPWK by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Upwork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upwork is the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations.

