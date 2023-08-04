JMP Securities Maintains Teleflex (TFX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teleflex is 277.98. The forecasts range from a low of 243.41 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from its latest reported closing price of 237.96.

The projected annual revenue for Teleflex is 2,942MM, an increase of 1.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.70.

Teleflex Declares $0.34 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $237.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.45%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teleflex. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFX is 0.22%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 57,412K shares. The put/call ratio of TFX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,555K shares representing 18.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,101K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 85.81% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,100K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares, representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 55.15% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,594K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 4.06% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 2,052K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFX by 6.32% over the last quarter.

Teleflex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

