JMP Securities Maintains Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (SFB) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SFB) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.90% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond is $23.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.05 to a high of $26.22. The average price target represents an increase of 8.90% from its latest reported closing price of $21.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond is 5,274MM, an increase of 3.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFB is 0.13%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 1,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 3.64% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 350K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 4.21% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 3.52% over the last quarter.

QPFF - American Century Quality Preferred ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFB by 3.98% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

