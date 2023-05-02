JMP Securities Maintains Shotspotter (SSTI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.36% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shotspotter is 43.35. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.36% from its latest reported closing price of 30.45.

The projected annual revenue for Shotspotter is 97MM, an increase of 19.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shotspotter. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTI is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 8,216K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTI is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1,321K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 13.79% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,316K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 960K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 25.99% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 921K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 558K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 1.89% over the last quarter.

ShotSpotter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

