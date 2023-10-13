JMP Securities Maintains Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 226.72% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sana Biotechnology is 10.46. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 226.72% from its latest reported closing price of 3.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sana Biotechnology is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sana Biotechnology. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANA is 0.08%, an increase of 85.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 140,999K shares. The put/call ratio of SANA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 33,290K shares representing 16.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 103.52% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 10,836K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,877K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 358.39% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 10,175K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 5,371K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,400K shares, representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 45.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,123K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,511K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANA by 334.73% over the last quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Background Information



Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. Sana shares a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making its therapies broadly available to patients. Sana is more than 250 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco.

