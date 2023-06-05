JMP Securities Maintains Rush Street Interactive Inc - (RSI) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Rush Street Interactive Inc - (NYSE:RSI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.58% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc - is 6.71. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 109.58% from its latest reported closing price of 3.20.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive Inc - is 701MM, an increase of 13.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.05%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 47,902K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 5,735K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 39.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 92.19% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,448K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,749K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 47.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,845K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,895K shares, representing a decrease of 107.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 88.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. RSI launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, RSI was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

