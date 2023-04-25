JMP Securities Maintains RumbleON Inc - Class B (RMBL) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of RumbleON Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:RMBL) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RumbleON Inc - Class B is 13.67. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 83.46% from its latest reported closing price of 7.45.

The projected annual revenue for RumbleON Inc - Class B is 1,753MM, a decrease of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in RumbleON Inc - Class B. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBL is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.98% to 8,286K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,489K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 84.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 140.68% over the last quarter.

Silverback Asset Management holds 754K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares, representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 52.38% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 590K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 51.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 404K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 43.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 37.59% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 333K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 87.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 177.27% over the last quarter.

RumbleON Background Information



Founded in 2017, RumbleOn is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience.

