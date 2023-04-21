JMP Securities Maintains Rithm Capital (RITM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rithm Capital is $11.68. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 44.96% from its latest reported closing price of $8.06.

The projected annual revenue for Rithm Capital is $1,203MM, a decrease of 68.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.39.

Rithm Capital Declares $0.25 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $8.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.21%, the lowest has been 2.25%, and the highest has been 37.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.61 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAAAX - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors holds 83K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 572.50% over the last quarter.

Xponance holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RITM by 10.25% over the last quarter.

HEET - Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rithm Capital Background Information

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The Company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a portfolio of investments and operating businesses. New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments over time. New Residential's portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (including investments in operating entities consisting of servicing, origination, and affiliated businesses), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include its mortgage origination and servicing subsidiary, NewRez, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide services that are complementary to the origination and servicing businesses and other portfolios of mortgage related assets. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3.4 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

