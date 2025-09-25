JMP Securities Maintains Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:RYTM) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.73% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $114.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.73% from its latest reported closing price of $99.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is 308MM, an increase of 96.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYTM is 0.37%, an increase of 17.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 80,106K shares. The put/call ratio of RYTM is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,604K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,561K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,084K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,878K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787K shares , representing a decrease of 18.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 3.62% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 3,786K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,447K shares , representing a decrease of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 12.61% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,910K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

