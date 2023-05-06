JMP Securities Maintains Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.33% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is 31.48. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 179.33% from its latest reported closing price of 11.27.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is 16MM, an increase of 1,274.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 136,657K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 27,905K shares representing 22.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,580K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares, representing an increase of 53.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,493K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,561K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,470K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,018K shares, representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 45.39% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 4,205K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

