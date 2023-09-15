JMP Securities Maintains Redwood Trust (RWT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redwood Trust is 8.73. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of 7.84.

The projected annual revenue for Redwood Trust is 159MM, an increase of 114.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwood Trust. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWT is 0.08%, a decrease of 16.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 92,373K shares. The put/call ratio of RWT is 4.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,995K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,253K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 11.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,522K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363K shares, representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,268K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares, representing a decrease of 58.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 42.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,944K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 10.68% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,607K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWT by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Redwood Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on several distinct areas of housing credit. Our operating platforms occupy a unique position in the housing finance value chain, providing liquidity to growing segments of the U.S. housing market not served by government programs. The Compoany delivers customized housing credit investments to a diverse mix of investors, through our best-in-class securitization platforms; whole-loan distribution activities; and its publicly-traded shares. Its consolidated investment portfolio has evolved to incorporate a diverse mix of residential, business purpose and multifamily investments. Redwood Trust goal is to provide attractive returns to shareholders through a stable and growing stream of earnings and dividends, capital appreciation, and a commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale. Since going public in 1994, Redwood Trust has managed its business through several cycles, built a track record of innovation, and a best-in-class reputation for service and a common-sense approach to credit investing. Redwood Trust is internally managed and structured as a real estate investment trust ('REIT') for tax purposes.

