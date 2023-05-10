JMP Securities Maintains PRA Group (PRAA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PRA Group is 47.60. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 98.75% from its latest reported closing price of 23.95.

The projected annual revenue for PRA Group is 923MM, an increase of 4.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in PRA Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAA is 0.15%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 43,730K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAA is 6.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,140K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 9.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,246K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,934K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,268K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares, representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAA by 64.52% over the last quarter.

PRA Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas and Europe. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt.

