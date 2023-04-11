JMP Securities Maintains PJT Partners (PJT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PJT Partners is $87.72. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.25% from its latest reported closing price of $71.17.

The projected annual revenue for PJT Partners is $1,181MM, an increase of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 2.49% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 46.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 99.95% over the last quarter.

SAOOX - Overlay A Portfolio Class 1 holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Arcus Capital Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Variable Portfolio - Partners Small Cap Growth Fund Class 1 holds 57K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PJT by 20.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in PJT Partners. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PJT is 0.21%, an increase of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 21,482K shares. The put/call ratio of PJT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

PJT Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. Its team of senior professionals delivers a wide array of strategic advisory, strategic capital markets, restructuring and special situations, shareholder advisory and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. PJT Partners offers a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The Company also provides, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

