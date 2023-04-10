JMP Securities Maintains Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piper Sandler Companies is $158.86. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from its latest reported closing price of $131.53.

The projected annual revenue for Piper Sandler Companies is $1,585MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KCE - SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 38.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 17.16% over the last quarter.

PAEAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Growth Fund shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 46.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 19.44% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 192K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 28.20% over the last quarter.

BerganKDV Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 33.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 99.92% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 306K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PIPR by 16.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piper Sandler Companies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIPR is 0.15%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 13,564K shares. The put/call ratio of PIPR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Piper Sandler Co`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piper Sandler Companies is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

