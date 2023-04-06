JMP Securities Maintains Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pharvaris N.V. is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from its latest reported closing price of $8.16.

The projected annual revenue for Pharvaris N.V. is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 3,247K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 373K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 116.68% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHVS by 84.58% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris N.V.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 0.95%, an increase of 97.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.42% to 21,920K shares.

Pharvaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

