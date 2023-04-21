JMP Securities Maintains Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is $15.07. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.82% from its latest reported closing price of $11.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust is $438MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 560K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 99.95% over the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 1.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.98% to 68,962K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

See all Penny Mac Mortgage Investment Trust regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.