JMP Securities Maintains Peloton Interactive Inc - (PTON) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Peloton Interactive Inc - (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.58% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive Inc - is 12.66. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 74.58% from its latest reported closing price of 7.25.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc - is 2,724MM, a decrease of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive Inc -. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.18%, an increase of 22.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 347,681K shares. The put/call ratio of PTON is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 40,450K shares representing 11.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,456K shares, representing a decrease of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,322K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,473K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 26.32% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,318K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,985K shares, representing an increase of 23.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 50.64% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 12,590K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,746K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 55.93% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 9,496K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,285K shares, representing a decrease of 29.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

