JMP Securities Maintains Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.42% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 3.93. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 204.42% from its latest reported closing price of 1.29.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 703MM, a decrease of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.71%, an increase of 38.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 205,510K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 holds 98,109K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 42,716K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 32,771K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,631K shares, representing a decrease of 33.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 5.29% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 15,712K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee holds 2,762K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,133K shares, representing an increase of 58.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 385.87% over the last quarter.

