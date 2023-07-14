JMP Securities Maintains Open Lending (LPRO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Lending is 11.42. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.07% from its latest reported closing price of 10.67.

The projected annual revenue for Open Lending is 172MM, an increase of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Lending. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPRO is 0.19%, an increase of 80.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.76% to 118,905K shares. The put/call ratio of LPRO is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 17,185K shares representing 14.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,298K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,025K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount I holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount Management holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal North America General Partner Jersey holds 7,565K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Open Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Open Lending provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying 'yes' to more automotive loans.

