JMP Securities Maintains Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is 12.88. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 101.21% from its latest reported closing price of 6.40.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is 77MM, an increase of 49.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.05%, a decrease of 28.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.99% to 40,102K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summer Road holds 6,122K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%.

Opaleye Management holds 6,075K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,465K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 46.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,307K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,948K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares, representing an increase of 28.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Deltec Asset Management holds 1,914K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 167,001.02% over the last quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

