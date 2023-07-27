JMP Securities Maintains NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.52% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexPoint Residential Trust is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.52% from its latest reported closing price of 42.78.

The projected annual revenue for NexPoint Residential Trust is 280MM, an increase of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexPoint Residential Trust. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXRT is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 23,116K shares. The put/call ratio of NXRT is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,361K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 1,289K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 60.93% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,009K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 7.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 781K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 48.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 82.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 754K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXRT by 69.21% over the last quarter.

NexPoint Residential Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

