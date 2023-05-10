JMP Securities Maintains Model N (MODN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Model N (NYSE:MODN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.26% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Model N is 47.79. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 59.26% from its latest reported closing price of 30.01.

The projected annual revenue for Model N is 248MM, an increase of 5.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Model N. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 14.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODN is 0.27%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 52,208K shares. The put/call ratio of MODN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,792K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 74,130.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,996K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,591K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares, representing a decrease of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 0.42% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 2,567K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing a decrease of 29.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,346K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODN by 17.32% over the last quarter.

Model N Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world's leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology.

