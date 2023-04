JMP Securities Maintains MarketWise, Inc. (MKTW) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarketWise, Inc. is $3.95. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 147.03% from its latest reported closing price of $1.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MarketWise, Inc. is $480MM, a decrease of 6.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYRRX - Russell 2000 Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 27.59% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 22K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketWise, Inc.. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTW is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 3,220K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTW is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Marketwise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors. With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 11 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

See all MarketWise, Inc. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.