JMP Securities Maintains Macrogenics (MGNX) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macrogenics is 12.50. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 81.88% from its latest reported closing price of 6.87.

The projected annual revenue for Macrogenics is 90MM, a decrease of 45.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macrogenics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNX is 0.04%, an increase of 45.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 59,828K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bellevue Group holds 8,980K shares representing 14.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,326K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 119.84% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 6,092K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 93.89% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,877K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 85.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,807K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,542K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 43.81% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,242K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNX by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Macrogenics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

