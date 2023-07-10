JMP Securities Maintains LGI Homes (LGIH) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.14% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LGI Homes is 115.26. The forecasts range from a low of 77.77 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.14% from its latest reported closing price of 129.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LGI Homes is 2,328MM, an increase of 3.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGIH is 0.33%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 24,976K shares. The put/call ratio of LGIH is 4.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,533K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 9.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,491K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 17.50% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 989K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 900K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 797K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 29.51% over the last quarter.

LGI Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.