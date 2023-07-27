JMP Securities Maintains Ladder Capital Corp - (LADR) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Ladder Capital Corp - (NYSE:LADR) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.70% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ladder Capital Corp - is 11.39. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.70% from its latest reported closing price of 11.47.

The projected annual revenue for Ladder Capital Corp - is 379MM, an increase of 20.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

Ladder Capital Corp - Declares $0.23 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $11.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.05%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 33.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.82 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ladder Capital Corp -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LADR is 0.16%, a decrease of 37.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 94,453K shares. The put/call ratio of LADR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 5,325K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing an increase of 19.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 43.67% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 4,331K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 57.44% over the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 4,000K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,521K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,164K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LADR by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Ladder Capital Background Information

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

