JMP Securities Maintains Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 60.59. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.72% from its latest reported closing price of 55.22.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is 1,645MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.23%, an increase of 16.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.86% to 108,466K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,574K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares, representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,260K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 4,216K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IART by 17.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,824K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 49.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,296K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

