JMP Securities Maintains Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspired Entertainment is 21.83. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 58.86% from its latest reported closing price of 13.74.

The projected annual revenue for Inspired Entertainment is 303MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspired Entertainment. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSE is 0.37%, an increase of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 23,359K shares. The put/call ratio of INSE is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,024K shares representing 11.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,321K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing a decrease of 23.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,179K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing a decrease of 48.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 1,130K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 111,146.66% over the last quarter.

Inspired Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; interactive games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

