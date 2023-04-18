JMP Securities Maintains Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspired Entertainment is $21.08. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 68.24% from its latest reported closing price of $12.53.

The projected annual revenue for Inspired Entertainment is $303MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 155K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 36.87% over the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 66.13% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 80K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 6.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspired Entertainment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSE is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 23,199K shares. The put/call ratio of INSE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

Inspired Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; interactive games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices.

