JMP Securities Maintains Inhibrx (INBX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.22% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inhibrx is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 162.22% from its latest reported closing price of 19.06.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibrx is 6MM, an increase of 871.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibrx. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBX is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 40,080K shares. The put/call ratio of INBX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 6,639K shares representing 15.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,854K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,624K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,615K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 35.41% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,752K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,525K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing an increase of 79.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 481.73% over the last quarter.

Inhibrx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi.

Additional reading:

