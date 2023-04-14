JMP Securities Maintains iCAD (ICAD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for iCAD is $5.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 238.85% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48.

The projected annual revenue for iCAD is $39MM, an increase of 40.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 117K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 40.07% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 30.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 9.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in iCAD. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 13.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAD is 0.11%, an increase of 22.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.75% to 13,386K shares. The put/call ratio of ICAD is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Icad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iCAD Inc., headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a medical-device manufacturer. iCAD makes cancer detection and radiation therapy devices. iCAD offers computer aided detection and workflow solutions to support detection of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

