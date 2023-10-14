JMP Securities Maintains Hippo Holdings (HIPO) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 216.35% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hippo Holdings is 25.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 216.35% from its latest reported closing price of 7.98.

The projected annual revenue for Hippo Holdings is 226MM, an increase of 46.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hippo Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIPO is 0.22%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 7,480K shares. The put/call ratio of HIPO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bond Capital Management holds 1,200K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Innovius Capital Management holds 695K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 669K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 363K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 5.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 318K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 61.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIPO by 155.01% over the last quarter.

Hippo Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hippo offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. Company's goal is to make homes safer and better protected so customers spend less time worrying about the burdens of homeownership and more time enjoying their homes and the life within. Harnessing real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services, the company is creating the first integrated home protection platform. Hippo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Austin and Dallas, Texas and insurance products available to more than 70 percent of U.S. homeowners in 32 states. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies.

