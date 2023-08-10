JMP Securities Maintains Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) with a Market Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.41% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 4.81. The forecasts range from a low of 4.19 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.41% from its latest reported closing price of 4.88.
The projected annual revenue for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 693MM, a decrease of 1.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.03%, an increase of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.44% to 8,879K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,010K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 13.57% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 865K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 361K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 69.21% over the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 356K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 34.39% over the last quarter.
Heritage Insurance Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
