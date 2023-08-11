JMP Securities Maintains Hercules Capital (HTGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.33% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is 15.87. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.33% from its latest reported closing price of 17.13.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is 394MM, a decrease of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 35,161K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,480K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,917K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 18.35% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,786K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 8.08% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,405K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 7.37% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,254K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares, representing an increase of 38.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Hercules Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

