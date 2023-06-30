JMP Securities Maintains Guild Holdings Co - (GHLD) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Guild Holdings Co - (NYSE:GHLD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.74% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guild Holdings Co - is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.74% from its latest reported closing price of 11.50.

The projected annual revenue for Guild Holdings Co - is 811MM, a decrease of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guild Holdings Co -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHLD is 0.13%, an increase of 35.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 5,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,162K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Bayview Asset Management holds 827K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 684K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 408K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHLD by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 272K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Guild Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender offering a wide range of residential mortgage products and local in-house processing, underwriting and funding. Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture enables it to deliver unsurpassed levels of customer service. Having been through every economic cycle, the company has grown 15-fold since 2007, and now has more than 4,000 employees and 344 branch and satellite offices in 29 states. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, low down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. The company generated $15.94 billion in loan volume in 2017, as compared to $1.23 billion in 2007. In addition, Guild services more than 190,000 loans, which totaled $38.55 billion in 2017. It has correspondent banking relationships with credit unions and community banks in 47 states.

