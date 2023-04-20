JMP Securities Maintains Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit (GHI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit (NYSE:GHI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit is $21.61. The forecasts range from a low of $20.99 to a high of $22.86. The average price target represents an increase of 32.73% from its latest reported closing price of $16.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit is $102MM, an increase of 101.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.43.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit Declares $0.37 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $16.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.86%, the lowest has been 7.55%, and the highest has been 10.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=16).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 77K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 85.90% over the last quarter.

Natixis holds 123K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 41.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 107.47% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 18K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 277K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Capital Wealth Management holds 22K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GHI by 6.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHI is 0.11%, an increase of 90.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.56% to 2,131K shares. The put/call ratio of GHI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

See all Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP - Unit regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.