JMP Securities Maintains Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.06% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Entertainment is 52.36. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.06% from its latest reported closing price of 43.25.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Entertainment is 1,109MM, a decrease of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Entertainment. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDEN is 0.20%, a decrease of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 25,369K shares. The put/call ratio of GDEN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,426K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 16.82% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,139K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 14.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,601K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 1,069K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 1,044K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 95.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 2,201.45% over the last quarter.

Golden Entertainment Background Information

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions - casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,000 slots, 120 table games, and 6,200 hotel rooms. Golden Entertainment owns ten casino resorts - nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland. Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden Entertainment operates video gaming devices at over 1,000 locations and owns over 60 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden Entertainment is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

