JMP Securities Maintains FTAI Aviation Ltd - (FTAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of FTAI Aviation Ltd - (NYSE:FTAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTAI Aviation Ltd - is 34.60. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of 32.04.

The projected annual revenue for FTAI Aviation Ltd - is 938MM, a decrease of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTAI Aviation Ltd -. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 51.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 0.89%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.31% to 95,497K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 11,786K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Mountain Partners holds 3,777K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,513K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 52.94% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares, representing a decrease of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 36.08% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,426K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 77.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 583.45% over the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

