JMP Securities Maintains Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 33.02. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.05% from its latest reported closing price of 28.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors is 938MM, an increase of 3.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 24.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTAI is 1.08%, a decrease of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 76,823K shares. The put/call ratio of FTAI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Washington State Investment Board holds 11,786K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 4,050K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Mountain Partners holds 3,777K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,343K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTAI by 17.91% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 2,743K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTAI Aviation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

See all Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.