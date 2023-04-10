JMP Securities Maintains Forge Global Holdings Inc - (FRGE) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Forge Global Holdings Inc - (NYSE:FRGE) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.92% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is $3.54. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 122.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.59.

The projected annual revenue for Forge Global Holdings Inc - is $101MM, an increase of 46.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Trust holds 178K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 2.77% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lasry Marc holds 252K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Interval Partners holds 260K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRGE by 42.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forge Global Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRGE is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 115.67% to 52,897K shares. The put/call ratio of FRGE is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

