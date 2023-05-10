JMP Securities Maintains Expensify Inc - (EXFY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Expensify Inc - (NASDAQ:EXFY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expensify Inc - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.06% from its latest reported closing price of 7.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Expensify Inc - is 200MM, an increase of 17.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OpenView Management holds 10,044K shares representing 12.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 3,360K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 2,342K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,600K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares, representing a decrease of 59.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 64.78% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,436K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

Expensify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

See all Expensify Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.