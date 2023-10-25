JMP Securities Maintains Enova International (ENVA) Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.30% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enova International is 67.73. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.30% from its latest reported closing price of 44.18.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,054MM, an increase of 101.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.24%, an increase of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 31,478K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 3.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,188K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 11.58% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,450K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,070K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 827K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 26.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 1,047.72% over the last quarter.

Enova International Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

