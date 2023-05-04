JMP Securities Maintains Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Encore Capital Group is 65.28. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.72% from its latest reported closing price of 48.82.

The projected annual revenue for Encore Capital Group is 1,361MM, an increase of 12.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encore Capital Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECPG is 0.20%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 31,693K shares. The put/call ratio of ECPG is 3.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,733K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 1,508K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing a decrease of 16.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 1,508K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 7.80% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,250K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HFCSX - Hennessy Focus Fund Investor Class holds 1,176K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing a decrease of 23.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECPG by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

