JMP Securities Maintains Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 69.47. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 102.37% from its latest reported closing price of 34.33.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 131MM, an increase of 61.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTA is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 20,409K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTA is 2.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,078K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,550K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,444K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 883K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 805K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta's research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Enanta is also conducting research in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and emerging coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.

