JMP Securities Maintains Ellington Financial (EFC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.50% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ellington Financial is $14.76. The forecasts range from a low of $13.89 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $12.56.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Financial is $153MM, an increase of 267.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.88.

Ellington Financial Declares $0.15 Dividend

On April 10, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $12.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.64%, the lowest has been 7.15%, and the highest has been 39.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.66 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.88%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Trust Co Na holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VVSCX - Small Cap Value Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing a decrease of 114.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 63.08% over the last quarter.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 61K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 8.34% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 976K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 1.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Financial. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFC is 0.15%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 37,217K shares. The put/call ratio of EFC is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ellington Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

