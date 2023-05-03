JMP Securities Maintains Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, JMP Securities maintained coverage of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies is 23.66. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 129.52% from its latest reported closing price of 10.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dynavax Technologies is 310MM, a decrease of 52.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVAX is 0.12%, a decrease of 8.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 125,315K shares. The put/call ratio of DVAX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 12,640K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,615K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 3.62% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,769K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,607K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 5.53% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 6,572K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 6,246K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,518K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 16.89% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 5,849K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza.

See all Dynavax Technologies regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.